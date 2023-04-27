Back to top

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $966.4 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.5 million, representing a surprise of +4.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $752.70 million compared to the $691.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment: -$5.40 million compared to the -$8.07 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of world: $219.10 million versus $233.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Corporate expense: -$15.50 million versus -$16.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

