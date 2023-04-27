We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.93, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +10.15%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6708 compared to the 6709.5 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 285 versus 290 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6432 versus 6419.5 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Store counts - International Stores: 13300 compared to the 13351.86 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Store counts - Total: 20008 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 20061.61.
- Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: 3.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.55%.
- Same store sales growth - International stores: 1.2% compared to the 0.56% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $112.73 million versus $113.01 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $84.91 million compared to the $82.17 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Supply chain: $624.23 million versus $632.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $69.67 million compared to the $69.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $132.86 million compared to the $128.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.