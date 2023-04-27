Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.93, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +10.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6708 compared to the 6709.5 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 285 versus 290 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6432 versus 6419.5 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - International Stores: 13300 compared to the 13351.86 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Store counts - Total: 20008 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 20061.61.
  • Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: 3.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.55%.
  • Same store sales growth - International stores: 1.2% compared to the 0.56% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $112.73 million versus $113.01 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $84.91 million compared to the $82.17 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $624.23 million versus $632.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $69.67 million compared to the $69.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $132.86 million compared to the $128.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

