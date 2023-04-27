Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.28 billion, up 25.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.01, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +14.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $1.02 billion compared to the $948.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $511.10 million versus $508.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $741.10 million versus $628.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change.
  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices: $206.90 million compared to the $198.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services: $27.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.68 million.
  • Operating earnings- Software & Control: $249.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.27 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rockwell Automation here>>>

Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise