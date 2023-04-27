Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 27, 2023

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s ((CMG - Free Report) ) shares jumped 12.9% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $10.5, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.89.
  • Boyd Gaming Corp.’s ((BYD - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
  • Shares of Equity Residential ((EQR - Free Report) ) fell 0.5% after posting first-quarter adjusted funds from operations per share of $0.87, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent.
  • Shares of CoStar Group Inc. ((CSGP - Free Report) ) climbed 5% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25.

