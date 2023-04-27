Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $12.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 37%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$2.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating cost per ASM (excluding special items and fuel) - Total Mainline & Regional: 13.18 cents compared to the 13.15 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating cost per ASM excluding special items: 18.06 cents versus 18.1 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 80% compared to the 82.13% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 3.28 $/gal versus 3.36 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 17.08 cents versus 17.18 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Available seat miles - Total: 65006 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65101.92 million.
  • Total revenue per ASM - Total: 18.75 cents compared to the 18.8 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Yield - Total: 21.35 cents compared to the 20.93 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel consumption - Total: 965 MGal compared to the 955.89 MGal average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Passenger: $11.10 billion compared to the $11.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $863 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $804.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.
  • Revenues- Cargo: $223 million versus $314.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Airlines here>>>

Shares of American Airlines have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

