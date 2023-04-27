We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 92% versus 92.93% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Logistics - Operating Ratio: 95.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.9%.
- Truckload - Operating Ratio: 88.3% compared to the 89.85% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 88.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89.51%.
- Intermodal - Orders: 100.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104.76.
- Intermodal - Revenue per order: $2,628 compared to the $2,781.49 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $179.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.46 million.
- Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$28 million compared to the -$28.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $92.20 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Intermodal: $266.10 million compared to the $295 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Truckload: $537 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $541.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
- Revenues- Logistics: $382.20 million versus $421.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30% change.
Shares of Schneider National have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.