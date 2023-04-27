International Paper (IP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

International Paper Company ( IP Quick Quote IP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by a margin of 39%. The bottom line however declined 39% year over year. Sales volumes for corrugated boxes and containerboard continue to be impacted by customer inventory destocking. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of 49 cents from continuing operations in first-quarter 2023, compared with 95 cents in the year-ago quarter.
On Jan 24, 2023, IP announced its intention to sell its investment in the Ilim joint venture, subject to regulatory approvals. The company recognized a $533 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the company recognized an additional $43 million impairment charge including approximately $43 million of foreign currency translation adjustment loss.
Net sales were $5.02 billion in the quarter under review, down 4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95 billion. The cost of sales was $3,642 million in the quarter under review, down 5% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,839 million. Gross profit dipped 1% year over year to $1,378 million. Selling and administrative expenses were $381 million, which increased 11% from $341 million in the last year’s quarter. Total segment operating profit was $306 million compared with $348 million in the year-ago quarter. The company realized earnings of $65 million from its Building a Better IP set of initiatives in the first quarter of 2023. Segment Performance
Industrial Packaging: The segment’s sales were $4.1 billion, down 7% year on year. Operating profit declined 19% year over year to $322 million.
Global Cellulose Fibers: The segment’s sales climbed 14% year over year to $811 million in the first quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $16 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $49 million in the year-ago quarter. Financial Position
Cash and temporary investments aggregated $636 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared with $804 million as of the end of 2022. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the company repurchased shares worth $157 million and paid dividends worth $162 million.
At the end of the first quarter of 2023, IP’s long-term debt was around $5.5 billion compared with $4.8 billion as of 2022-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $345 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $588 million in the prior year quarter. Price Performance
International Paper’s shares have fallen 27% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 31.1% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
International Paper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD Quick Quote STLD - Free Report) , Linde plc ( LIN Quick Quote LIN - Free Report) and PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG Quick Quote PPG - Free Report) . Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Shares of STLD have gained 16% in the past year. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7% on average. Linde, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 9.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.97% upward in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average. The stock has gained 19% over the past year. PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. Shares of PPG have gained 10.5% in the past year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6 % on average.
Image: Bigstock
