PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) closed at $66.12, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 22.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $23.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +23.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.23, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.