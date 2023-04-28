Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed at $85.19, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 7.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 27.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $278 million, up 33.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +13.51% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.05.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


