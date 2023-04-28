We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 5.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 42.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, down 19.38% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $31.54 billion, which would represent changes of -34.34% and -16.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% lower within the past month. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.
Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
