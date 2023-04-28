Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Amazon (
AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) reported $127.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.77 billion, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 18% versus 12.87% estimated by six analysts on average. Subscription services Y/Y Change: 15% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.54%. Online stores Y/Y Change: 0% versus -2.54% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- AWS: $21.35 billion versus $21.07 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. Net sales- Physical stores: $4.90 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Geographic Revenue - International: $29.12 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Geographic Revenue- North America: $76.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $81.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $29.82 billion compared to the $28.47 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Net sales- Other: $1.03 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.4% change. Net sales- Online stores: $51.10 billion compared to the $50.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Net Sales- Subscription services: $9.66 billion compared to the $9.17 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Net Sales- Advertising services: $9.51 billion versus $9.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of Amazon have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

