Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +0.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.19 versus $0.25 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Rental revenues: $870.98 million compared to the $846.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interconnection and other: $101.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $102.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $7.87 million compared to the $6.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year.
  • Tenant reimbursements: $357.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $368.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.89 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5813.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $40.15 million versus $50.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $317.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $316.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.2%.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

