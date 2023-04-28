Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.6 million, up 67.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.43% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 62.72%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.31% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.34%.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.14% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.
  • Net interest income: $131.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.82 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $131.35 million versus $136.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $22.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.65 million.
Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

