Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $267.7 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 52.08% versus 52.13% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.76% compared to the 3.93% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.22% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.19%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $56.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.98 million.
  • Net Interest Income(FTE): $212.59 million versus $217.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameris Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise