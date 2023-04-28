Back to top

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $181.74 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +25.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Customers Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 47.71% compared to the 47.27% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.95% compared to the 2.68% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $20.51 billion compared to the $20.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $2.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.10 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $18.12 million versus $15.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $149.90 million compared to the $134.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Customers Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Customers Bancorp have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

