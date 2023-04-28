Back to top

Coursera (COUR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported $147.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.46 million, representing a surprise of +6.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +63.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Degrees Students: 18095 compared to the 18338.03 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1253 versus 1174.93 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $13.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $52.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coursera here>>>

Shares of Coursera have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

