Chemours (CC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +58.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $486 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.34 million.
  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $632 million compared to the $686.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $388 million versus $372.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $70 million compared to the $84.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $84 million compared to the $72.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $185 million compared to the $127.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$45 million versus -$66.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Chemours have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

