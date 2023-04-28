We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chemours (CC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +58.06%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $486 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.34 million.
- Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $632 million compared to the $686.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $388 million versus $372.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $70 million compared to the $84.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $84 million compared to the $72.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $185 million compared to the $127.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$45 million versus -$66.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Chemours have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.