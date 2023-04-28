Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axos Financial (AX) Q3 Earnings

Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported $231.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.7%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +11.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 48.02% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.11%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.42% versus 4.26% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $18.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.27 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.04% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $32.25 million versus $28.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $198.98 million versus $193.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

