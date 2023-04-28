Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +30.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio: 100.4% versus 96.99% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Excess & Surplus - Combined ratio: 89.9% compared to the 94.17% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio: 112.5% compared to the 105% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 70.9% compared to the 64.28% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Excess & Surplus- Earned premiums: $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.95 million.
  • Fee revenues- Property Casualty Insurance: $2 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $127 million compared to the $128.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary: $125 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.03 million.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Property & Casualty: $1.84 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Personal Lines Insurance: $464 million compared to the $441.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums: $77 million versus $79.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Commercial Lines Insurance: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

