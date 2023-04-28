We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $3.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +26.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 131 Mmt versus 133.86 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE: $909 versus $835.94 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $1,012 compared to the $975.27 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill: 659 Mmt compared to the 671.38 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled: 2278 Mmt versus 2005.74 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe: 883 Mmt versus 890.11 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $794 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $715.60.
- Net sales- Mini Mill: $623 million versus $545.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.
- Net sales- Flat-rolled: $2.66 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
- Net sales- USSE: $844 million versus $770.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change.
- Net sales- Tubular: $506 million compared to the $514.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Other Businesses: $4 million versus $5.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.