3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
GMO U.S. Equity Allocation Fund ClIII (GMUEX - Free Report) : 0.47% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. GMUEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. GMUEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.55%.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science T (JAGLX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAGLX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With yearly returns of 10.74% over the last five years, JAGLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 11.41%. PRDGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.