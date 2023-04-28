Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.54 billion, down 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.21, compared to $7.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.90, the EPS surprise was +6.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 680440 BOE/D compared to the 673526.4 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 909831 Mcf/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 890728.7 Mcf/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 167486 BBL/D versus 168638 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 361316 BBL/D versus 357074.3 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $27.30 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.97.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $75.15 compared to the $76.31 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average reported prices per Mcf - Gas: $3.79 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.84.
  • Oil and gas: $3.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- Gas sales: $310 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.37 million.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- NGL sales: $412 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $381.42 million.
  • Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.43 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- Oil sales: $2.44 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

