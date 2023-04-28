We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.54 billion, down 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.21, compared to $7.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.90, the EPS surprise was +6.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 680440 BOE/D compared to the 673526.4 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 909831 Mcf/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 890728.7 Mcf/D.
- Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 167486 BBL/D versus 168638 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 361316 BBL/D versus 357074.3 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $27.30 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.97.
- Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $75.15 compared to the $76.31 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average reported prices per Mcf - Gas: $3.79 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.84.
- Oil and gas: $3.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion.
- Disaggregated Revenue- Gas sales: $310 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.37 million.
- Disaggregated Revenue- NGL sales: $412 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $381.42 million.
- Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.43 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Disaggregated Revenue- Oil sales: $2.44 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.