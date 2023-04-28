Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exxon (XOM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.56 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.83, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.65, the EPS surprise was +6.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Oil-equivalent production per day: 3831 KBOE/D compared to the 3797.02 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide: 8016 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8268.89 Mcf/D.
  • Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Worldwide: 2495 KBBL/D versus 2413.17 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Asia Pacific: 749 KBBL/D versus 710.89 KBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Australia / Oceania: 32 KBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38.9 KBBL/D.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - United States: 2367 Mcf/D compared to the 2664.53 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Canada/South America: 94 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137.01 Mcf/D.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe: 548 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 605.47 Mcf/D.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa: 134 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 182.45 Mcf/D.
  • Other income: $539 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion.
  • Sales and other operating revenue: $83.64 billion versus $93.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income from equity affiliates: $2.38 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>

Shares of Exxon have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise