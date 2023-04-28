Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported $123.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 224.9%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin - tax equivalent: 4.8% compared to the 4.69% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 58.96% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.37%.
  • Net Interest Income: $115.83 million versus $113.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $116.12 million compared to the $114 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $7.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.63 million.
Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

