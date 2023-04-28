Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wabash National (WNC) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. WNC surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, WNC has gained 8.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account WNC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting WNC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wabash National Corporation (WNC) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today