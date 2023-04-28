Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.27 million, up 23.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -1.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.46% versus 53.89% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.16%.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $13.78 million versus $12.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $13.68 million versus $12.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs: 0.09% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $49.02 million versus $48.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $167.25 million compared to the $169.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of First Hawaiian have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

