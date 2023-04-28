We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exelon (EXC) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before market open. The company’s prior quarter's earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Exelon’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the implementation of new distribution rates at its DPL, ComEd and PECO segments.
The bottom line is also likely to have gained from a reduction in volumetric risk as more than 73% of volumes are decoupled.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exelon’s earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.13%.
The same for revenues is pinned at $5.52 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.6%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PPL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s earnings is pinned at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.44%.
Northwest Natural (NWN - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
NWN’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pinned at $1.93 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.22%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The bottom-line estimate for BEP is pegged at loss of 13 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.75%.
