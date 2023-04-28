We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $7.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.81% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.
NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.
NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $12.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.43% and +66.84%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.4% lower within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.