Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $280.29, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 2.55% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.45 billion, up 1.82% from the year-ago period.
ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $64.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.03% and +4.44%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.58.
Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.