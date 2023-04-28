We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Flex LNG (FLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Flex LNG (FLNG - Free Report) closed at $34.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had gained 4.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Flex LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.3 million, up 22.44% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $370.2 million, which would represent changes of +8.51% and +6.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex LNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. Flex LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Flex LNG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.18.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
