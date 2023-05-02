Back to top

Company News for May 1, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) decreased 4% despite posting strong earnings results as it said that its cloud computing business growth would further slow down.
  • Shares of Aon plc (AON - Free Report) fell 2.3% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $5.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.29 per share.
  • BP plc’s (BP - Free Report) shares gained 2.4% on the energy sector doing well.
  • Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) rose 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80.

