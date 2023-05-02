Back to top

Global Payments (GPN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.40 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion, representing a surprise of +2.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Business and Consumer Solutions: $129.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34%.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$26.39 million compared to the -$20.71 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $490.22 million compared to the $485.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap- Operating Income- Corporate: -$78.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$69.40 million.
  • Non-Gaap- Operating income- Business and Consumer Solutions: $57.32 million versus $46.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap- Operating income- Issuer Solutions: $215.24 million compared to the $219.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-Gaap- Operating income- Merchant Solutions: $688.28 million compared to the $670.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Global Payments have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

