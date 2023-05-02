Autolus (AUTL) Selects Cardinal Health for Cell Therapy Supply

Autolus Therapeutics ( AUTL Quick Quote AUTL - Free Report) and Cardinal Health ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) inked a partnership deal for managing the supply chain of the former’s next-generation CAR-T cell therapies. Autolus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developed a portfolio of CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.
These next-generation therapies aim to treat a range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, and have shown promising results in early clinical trials. However, bringing these therapies to patients won’t be easy. It will require a complex supply chain that’s involved in the manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering of the therapies.
Significance of the Partnership
The company partnered with Cardinal Health to address the aforementioned supply-chain challenge and focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.
Cardinal Health, a leading healthcare services and products company, will provide Autolus with a range of services. These include clinical supply chain management, storage, distribution and logistics. The expertise and resources of Cardinal Health will help ensure safe and efficient delivery of AUTL'S CAR-T cell therapies.
The announcement regarding the partnership followed the recent completion of Autolus' Phase 1/2 clinical trial AUTO3 evaluating its CAR-T cell therapy candidate — obe-cel — for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The results of the trial were promising.
Autolus is also evaluating the abovementioned candidate as a potential treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The company’s collaboration with Cardinal Health is a crucial step toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market and changing the lives of cancer patients worldwide.
Conclusion
Autolus' tie-up with Cardinal Health marks a milestone in the company's journey toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market. Apart from ensuring efficient and timely treatment of cancer patients, the deal will also help AUTL to focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.
Recent Peer Developments Omnicell, Inc. ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) , along with Long Island University, announced the opening of the Center for Innovative Medication Management — a laboratory designed to provide an immersive pharmacy technology and analytics experience for the university’s pharmacy students.
In February, Omnicell announced fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings exceeded OMCL’s revised guidance for the quarter. This was due to increased revenues, lower cost of sales, solid expense management and lower performance-based compensations. Robust market demand for its advanced services was also encouraging.
The company’s newest launch of Specialty Pharmacy Services is expected to boost its portfolio. It will do so by providing enhanced clinical and business outcomes for customers across all settings of care.
In March,
Syneos Health, Inc. ( SYNH Quick Quote SYNH - Free Report) announced the launch of Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier, a program designed to drive smarter and more effective scientific exchange.
The same month, Syneos Health announced a strategic partnership with KX, maker of kdb. Through this partnership, SYNH aims to make a data-driven approach to predict outcomes. The strategy will involve the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning abilities.
Image: Bigstock
Autolus (AUTL) Selects Cardinal Health for Cell Therapy Supply
Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL - Free Report) and Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) inked a partnership deal for managing the supply chain of the former’s next-generation CAR-T cell therapies. Autolus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developed a portfolio of CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.
These next-generation therapies aim to treat a range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, and have shown promising results in early clinical trials. However, bringing these therapies to patients won’t be easy. It will require a complex supply chain that’s involved in the manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering of the therapies.
Significance of the Partnership
The company partnered with Cardinal Health to address the aforementioned supply-chain challenge and focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.
Cardinal Health, a leading healthcare services and products company, will provide Autolus with a range of services. These include clinical supply chain management, storage, distribution and logistics. The expertise and resources of Cardinal Health will help ensure safe and efficient delivery of AUTL'S CAR-T cell therapies.
The announcement regarding the partnership followed the recent completion of Autolus' Phase 1/2 clinical trial AUTO3 evaluating its CAR-T cell therapy candidate — obe-cel — for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The results of the trial were promising.
Autolus is also evaluating the abovementioned candidate as a potential treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The company’s collaboration with Cardinal Health is a crucial step toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market and changing the lives of cancer patients worldwide.
Conclusion
Autolus' tie-up with Cardinal Health marks a milestone in the company's journey toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market. Apart from ensuring efficient and timely treatment of cancer patients, the deal will also help AUTL to focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.
Recent Peer Developments
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) , along with Long Island University, announced the opening of the Center for Innovative Medication Management — a laboratory designed to provide an immersive pharmacy technology and analytics experience for the university’s pharmacy students.
In February, Omnicell announced fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings exceeded OMCL’s revised guidance for the quarter. This was due to increased revenues, lower cost of sales, solid expense management and lower performance-based compensations. Robust market demand for its advanced services was also encouraging.
The company’s newest launch of Specialty Pharmacy Services is expected to boost its portfolio. It will do so by providing enhanced clinical and business outcomes for customers across all settings of care.
In March, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH - Free Report) announced the launch of Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier, a program designed to drive smarter and more effective scientific exchange.
The same month, Syneos Health announced a strategic partnership with KX, maker of kdb. Through this partnership, SYNH aims to make a data-driven approach to predict outcomes. The strategy will involve the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning abilities.