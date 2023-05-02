We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stericycle's (SRCL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Surge Y/Y
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
Quarterly EPS came in at 49 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate by 14%, and increasing 53.1% year over year.
Revenues of $684.3 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.9% and our estimate by 1.3%, and increased 3% year over year. Organic revenues increased 7.2% year over year.
Revenues by Service
Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues declined slightly year over year on a reported basis but increased 5% on an organic basis to $451.3 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues increased 10.1% year over year on a reported basis and 11.8% organically to $233 million.
Revenues by Geography
Revenues from North America were $573.4 million, up 5.5% year over year on a reported basis and 8.8% organically. International revenues of $110.9 million declined 8% year over year.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $111.3 million, up 29% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3%, up from 13% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter amounted to $84.7 million, up 43.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin was 12.4%, up from 8.9% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $60 million compared with $56 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the prior quarter.
SRCL generated $49.5 million of net cash from operating activities while capex was $36.4 million in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $13.1 million in the reported quarter.
2023 Outlook
The company expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.75 and $2.05. The company expects 3-5% revenue growth organically. It expects free cash flow to be between $175 million and $205 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $125 million and $145 million.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported a beat on both counts in its first-quarter 2023 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.