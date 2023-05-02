Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What to Expect From Diebold Nixdorf's (DBD) Q1 Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before market open.

The company has a negative earnings surprise of 89.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diebold’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $893.9 million, indicating a 7.7% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the closure of the Transaction Support Agreement late last year and the record backlog held by the company at the start of 2023.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 18 cents per share, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago figure. Such an uptick can be correlated to the likely improvements in volume and mix. Operational efficiency is likely to have played a major role in such an improvement in the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DBD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Diebold has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.

Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, down 28.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $385.3 million, down 2.4% from the prior-year figure. GDOT has an impressive average earnings surprise of 36% in the previous four quarters.

