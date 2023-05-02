See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of May 1, 2023
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software in critical operations. Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period.Shares of the company have increased in the past year. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. Salesforce.com has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Last quarter, EPS swung to a profit versus a loss the year before. Meanwhile, revenue jumped a healthy percentage. In the past 60 days, the Consensus Estimate Trend has been revised higher more than once for the next quarter and the full year. STNE checks all the boxes. First, since the company is international, it aids investors in gaining portfolio diversification. Secondly, the stock is showing strong relative strength. From a technical perspective, the stock is trying to break over a key zone. The recent relative strength coupled with the strong expectations going forward provides confidence that this break-out will stick.