We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $121.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 433.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.86% and +15.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.92, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.