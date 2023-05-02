We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.21, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.
Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.78 billion, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $89.8 billion, which would represent changes of +13.6% and +8.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.13, which means Walt Disney is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.