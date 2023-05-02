We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) closed at $17.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.
Pan American Silver will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. On that day, Pan American Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $367.01 million, down 16.57% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, which would represent changes of +833.33% and +63.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.42% higher. Pan American Silver is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.
The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.