Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hologic (HOLX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 28.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $967.05 million, representing a surprise of +6.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal: $111.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $342.20 million compared to the $363.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $311.50 million compared to the $255.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Skeletal Health: $31.60 million versus $24.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.2% change.
  • Revenue- Total Breast Health: $385.40 million versus $323.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.
  • Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $464.70 million versus $484.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.9% change.
  • Revenue- GYN Surgical: $144.80 million compared to the $138.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $73.90 million versus $68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>

Shares of Hologic have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise