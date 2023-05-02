Back to top

NXP (NXPI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported $3.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $3.19 for the same period compares to $3.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion, representing a surprise of +3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $529 million compared to the $495.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $504 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $470.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $260 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $230.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%.
Shares of NXP have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

