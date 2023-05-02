We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MGM (MGM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.7%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +1000.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
- Revenue- MGM China: $617.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +130.4%.
- Revenue- Total Regional Operations: $945.84 million compared to the $908.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Management and other operations: $133.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $110.51 million.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts: $835.81 million versus $744.42 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations: $313.18 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $289.62 million.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- MGM China: $168.95 million compared to the $48.93 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Unconsolidated resorts/affiliates: -$77.69 million compared to the -$34.19 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Management and other operations: $0.53 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.39 million.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Corporate: -$110.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$101.78 million.
Shares of MGM have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.