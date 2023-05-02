We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SentinelOne (S) Transforms Cloud Security Platform With Wiz
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) recently announced the early access to the integration it is developing with Wiz, which will provide a complete cloud hosted infrastructure on a single platform.
SentinelOne’s new integration aims at enabling customers to identify, prioritize and respond to security threats more efficiently. It allows organizations of all sizes to seamlessly manage and protect their workloads across multiple clouds.
In March 2023, SentinelOne announced its strategic partnership with Wiz to deliver end-to-end cloud security. The partnership combines the expertise of Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform and SentinelOne’s Cloud Workload Protection Platform, resulting in enhanced visibility, streamlined procurement and workload security of customer’s businesses.
The integration of SentinelOne and Wiz products enables security teams to visualize cloud security posture in real time; identify critical cloud attack paths; prioritize risk; protect cloud workloads from build time to runtime; and remediation of cloud incidents.
SentinelOne’s Other Partnerships to Boost Prospects
SentinelOne rides on a strong product portfolio of cybersecurity, data and AI and Singularity Marketplace solutions. Its Singularity Marketplace extends the power of the Singularity XDR platform for unified prevention, detection and response across ecosystem.
SentinelOne is looking to boost revenues from strong partnerships with enterprises like ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) and Okta (OKTA - Free Report) . The partnership leverages on the Singularity XDR platform to provide end-to-end threat detection and automated response.
SentinelOne’s partnership with ServiceNow addresses the need for unified incident response processes to quicken investigations and responses to cyberattacks. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.
SentinelOne and Zscaler simplifies enterprise security across endpoint, network and cloud, enabling enhanced end-to-end visibility, automated response and conditional access. It jointly empowers SOC teams to accelerate response that remediate threats automatically in Zscaler.
SentinelOne and Okta combines their expertise to empower teams to rapidly respond across the two most commonly targeted attack vectors — endpoints and identities. Okta enriches and automates responses across endpoint to deliver better visibility and contain attacks faster.
It expects to benefit from its significant investments in innovation and addressing multiple large markets. It continues to see customer cost consciousness and prudence around IT budgets, which has led to longer sales cycles and deal rightsizing.
SentinelOne’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues are pegged at $137 million, reflecting a year over year growth of 75%.