Compared to Estimates, CNO (CNO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $918.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -21.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance policy income: $625.50 million versus $628.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Insurance policy income- Annuity riders: $5.10 million versus $5.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Insurance policy income- Health: $401.40 million versus $407.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Insurance Margin- Life: $47.40 million compared to the $46.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Insurance policy income- Long-term care: $65.90 million versus $66.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Interest-sensitive Margin- Annuity interest margin: $57.30 million compared to the $43.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other Insurance Margin- Health: $116.50 million versus $114.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net investment income (loss)- General account assets: $292.20 million versus $286.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Insurance policy income- Life: $219 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.87 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNO here>>>

Shares of CNO have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

