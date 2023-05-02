Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kennametal (KMT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $536.04 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.97 million, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Infrastructure: $202.53 million versus $207.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Metal Cutting: $333.51 million compared to the $321.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Infrastructure: $9.66 million versus $14.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Metal Cutting: $43.77 million versus $32.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate: -$0.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.02 million.
Shares of Kennametal have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

