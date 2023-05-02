Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Everest Re (RE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Everest Re (RE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.28 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.31, compared to $10.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion, representing a surprise of -3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $12.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everest Re performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss ratio - Consolidated: 63.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.85%.
  • Combined ratio - Consolidated: 91.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.6%.
  • Net premiums earned: $3.10 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Net investment income: $260 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Everest Re here>>>

Shares of Everest Re have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise