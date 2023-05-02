WEC Energy Group ( WEC Quick Quote WEC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 1.26%. However, the bottom line declined 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.79. Revenues
WEC Energy (WEC) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 1.26%. However, the bottom line declined 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.79.
Revenues
Operating revenues of $2,888.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,916 million by around 0.97%. The top line also declined 0.69% from $2,908.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers declined 3.4% year over year. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, decreased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, declined 1.9%.
Total operating expenses amounted to $2,218.8 million, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,176.7 million. This was due to higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation & amortization costs, and property and revenue taxes.
Operating income was $669.3 million, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $731.4 million.
The company incurred an interest expense of $172.2 million, up 46.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $117.6 million.
Financial Position
As of Mar 31, 2023, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $35.7 million compared with $28.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had a long-term debt of $15,827.3 million compared with $14,766.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities during first three months of 2023 was $796.1 million compared with $1,076.8 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
WEC Energy Group reaffirmed 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $4.58-$4.62 per share. The midpoint of the range, $4.60 per share, is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Zacks Rank
WEC Energy Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.13%.
EXC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 6.68%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) stands at $2.35, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.52%.
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share.
LNT’s long-term earnings growth is currently pinned at 6.47%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.9, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.6%.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.77%.
DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 6.18%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.61, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.45%.