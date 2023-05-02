Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) is a provider of asset optimization software solutions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale (ASLE - Free Report) provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB - Free Report) is a bank holding company which provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

