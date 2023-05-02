We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marriott (MAR) Q1 Earnings
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) reported $5.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.7%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 billion, representing a surprise of +6.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of rooms - Total: 1534000 compared to the 1539127 average estimate based on three analysts.
- REVPAR Growth Rate - Systemwide - Worldwide: 34.3% compared to the 32.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Contract investment amortization: -$21 million versus -$22.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
- Gross fee revenues: $1.13 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39% change.
- Net fee revenues: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.6%.
- Owned, leased, corporate housing and other revenue: $356 million versus $326.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.9% change.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $639 million compared to the $629.91 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $201 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $145.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.1%.
- Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.15 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Base management fees: $293 million versus $287.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.6% change.
Shares of Marriott have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.