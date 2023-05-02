Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eaton (ETN - Free Report) reported $5.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion, representing a surprise of +4.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- eMobility: $147 million compared to the $160.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $803 million compared to the $774.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Vehicle: $739 million versus $707.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Global: $1.50 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Americas: $2.29 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
  • Operating Profit- Aerospace: $180 million versus $175.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Vehicle: $107 million compared to the $110.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Electrical Global: $274 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.85 million.
  • Operating Profit- Electrical Americas: $525 million compared to the $455.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- eMobility: -$4 million versus $2.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Eaton have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

